Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
830 S. Westhaven Drive
Oshkosh, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
830 S. Westhaven Drive
Oshkosh, WI
Norman O. Binder Obituary
Norman O. Binder

Oshkosh, WI - Norman O. Binder, age 88, passed away after a lengthy battle with a kidney illness on February 3, 2020. Funeral services for Norman will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive in Oshkosh. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10 am until the time of service. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the Northwestern.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
