Norman O. Binder
Oshkosh - Norman O. Binder, age 88, of Oshkosh, passed away after a lengthy kidney illness on February 3, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1932 in Oshkosh a son of the late Frank and Angeline (Bloomer) Binder. Norman served his country in the US Navy. He married the former Patricia Ann Zeller on December 27, 1951 in Oshkosh. Norman had owned and operated Binder Auto Service. He greatly enjoyed motorcycling, boating, snowmobiles, cars and will be fondly remembered for loving anything that had a motor.
He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife, Pat; three sons, Daniel (Cindy Habich) Binder of Omro, Steven (Barbara) Binder of Oshkosh, Jeffrey (Elizabeth Nevitt) Binder of Pickett; three daughters, Victoria Vandenberg of Oshkosh, Debra (Mark Hoffman) Lux of Pickett, Julie (Thomas D'Amico) Ruedinger of Waupaca; a brother, Donald (Marian) Binder of Stevens Point. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Florian and Gerald, two sisters, Bernice Bongert, Lucille Geiger, and an infant sister.
Funeral services for Norman will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 in St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10 am until the time of service. A memorial fund will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020