|
|
Norman Ottman
Berlin - Norman L. Ottman "Nuts", age 81, died peacefully at his home surrounded with the love of his family on Sunday July 14, 2019.
He was born on February 1, 1938 in Oshkosh, the son of Clinton A. and Florence (Yaglar) Ottman.
Norman attended Rabbitt School and Berlin High School. On April 18, 1959 he was united in marriage to Doreen Augsburger at Trinity Lutheran Church of Omro.
Norman was employed by many local farmers, Coca-Cola, Kolpin Auto Body, G and T Trucking, and Oshkosh Truck. In 1988 he entered into partnership with his son driving from Wisconsin to New York in a semi named "Nuts". He retired in 1998 to take care of his wife and upon her death in 2005, continued to drive truck for local farmers.
Norman enjoyed collecting and rebuilding farm toys. He was a special friend, great father and a good neighbor.
He is survived by his son, John (Diane) Ottman of Berlin, daughters, Pam Nechkash of Berlin, Tammy Retzlaff of Oshkosh, Beth (Augsburger) Quick who was raised as his own daughter of Neshkoro; grandchildren, Samantha Quick, Jason Quick, Shane Nechkash, Josh Pfaff, Nickole (Brady) Rauls,Clinton Ottman; special niece and caregiver, Julie (Rick) Graff; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Norbert Ottman of Berlin, Harold (Elvera) Ottman of Sheboygan Falls, Raymond (Shirley) Ottman of Sheboygan Falls; sisters, Donna (Bob) Petit of Berlin, Sharon(Ronald) Naparalla of Fremont; brother-in-law, Donald Becker of Eldorado; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Bernard) (Ottman) Seaman of Almond.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Florence Ottman; wife, Doreen; granddaughter, Savanna Nechkash; son-in-law, Carl Quick; sisters, Blanche (Clem) Spritka, Dolores Becker, Mary (Norman) Malnory; brother, Richard Ottman; and sister-in-law Theresa Ottman.
A funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fairburn with Pastor Gregory Sluke Officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Norman on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin and also on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. at the Church.
Burial will follow at the St. Pauls's Cemetery of Fairburn. All are invited back to the church hall for a luncheon.
For more information, please refer to wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Avenue
Berlin, WI 54923
920-361-2050
FAMILY OWNED SINCE 1919
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 15 to July 17, 2019