|
|
Norman "Norm" Sitte
Norm Sitte, age 97, passed away at his home in Oshkosh on February 3, 2020. Norm graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1940. In 1942, he joined the Army and was sent to Italy with the 93rd Armored Field Artillery Battalion. There he was wounded and after six months in the hospital he received a medical discharge and a Purple Heart. After his discharge he decided to pursue a career in Art by enrolling in the School of Art Institute of Chicago, from where he graduated in 1949. Norm was hired by Miles Kimball's Co. as a Merchandise Illustrator and Catalog Layout Person and worked there for 18 years. Next he earned his BA degree at UWO with a teaching certificate. He was hired by the Appleton School District as an Art teacher and worked there for 18 years until he retired. Norm met and married his first love, Edythe Morden, a teacher of the deaf, in 1952. They were married in Trinity Methodist Church in Milwaukee. They bought a home in Oshkosh and joined the First Congregational Church where they have been members for 68 years. They were soon blessed with two wonderful children, Richard and Lynn.
Norman and his family begin camping four months after Rick was born and they continued to travel through the United States, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand throughout their married life. In 1963, Norm and Edee bought their beloved Pearl Lake cottage. There, Norm developed a love of woodworking. He remodeled the entire cottage, and later built a cabin in Alaska for his daughter, Lynn. He also remodeled several other houses and built many 3-D miniature wharf scenes. While summers were spent at Pearl Lake, winters were spent at Big Pine Key in Florida, where many family members gathered. Later in life, Norm enjoyed delivering Meals-on-Wheels and working at the Oshkosh Area Food Pantry with Edee. He also appreciated being among those who flew to Washington DC on the Honor Flight.
Norm was the son of the late William and Amelia Sitte. He is survived by his wife Edythe, son Richard (Betsy) Sitte, daughter Lynn Temple, granddaughters Reba Temple and Jill (John) Hobbs, great grandson Hudson Hobbs, sisters-in-law Lorel (Tom) Werner and Nancy Hoffman, cousins Judy Reigh, Bill Klotzbuecher, and Richard Klotzbuecher. He was further survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters Hilda Reigh and Margaret Klotzbuecher, son-in-law Tom Temple, brother-in-law Tom (Mary Ann) Morden and nephew Gerald Reigh.
Should family or friends desire, Norm had requested contributions be sent to the Day by Day Warming Shelter. In closing, Norm wrote that he would like to say a special goodbye to the people at the YMCA Senior Water Aerobics class. "They were a great group of people!"
A time of visitation will be held from 1 to 3PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, (100 Lake Pointe Dr., Oshkosh, WI) with a service taking place at 3PM
Our family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for providing the most excellent in-home end-of-life care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020