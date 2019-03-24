|
|
Olin Soderlin
Oshkosh - Olin "Ole" Soderlin, age 81, of Oshkosh, died Wednesday afternoon, March 20, 2019, at his home. Born on November 8, 1937, in Oshkosh, the son of Clinton and Wenona (Chase) Soderlin, Ole married Sondra Abendroth on May 16, 1959, in Winneconne. She preceded him in death on July 3, 2010.
A machinist at Rockwell International for 30 years before retiring in 1995, Ole was a long-time member of Springbrook Sportsman Club and a Life Member of the NRA. He enjoyed going to car and gun auctions, fishing, hunting, and canning produce.
Survivors include two sons, Keith (Debbie) Soderlin of Fond du Lac and Kevin (Maggie) Soderlin of Oshkosh; two grandsons, Matthew Soderlin and Adam (Courtney Riggs) Soderlin, both of Fond du Lac; and a great-grandson, Liam Allen Soderlin. Preceding Ole in death is his wife; parents; a brother, Kenneth Soderlin; and a grandson, Bradley Soderlin.
In keeping with Ole's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services at this time. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 24, 2019