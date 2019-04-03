|
Berlin - Oliver Charles Disotell, age 99, of Berlin, died peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Brown Wilcox in Berlin.
He was born March 12, 1920, in Berlin, the son of Charles and Stella Schissler Disotell. Ollie was a 1938 graduate of Berlin High School. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp as a sergeant stationed in the South Pacific for three years in 1st Marine Parachute Battalion. Ollie received three battle stars. He later served in the Army National Guard as a Sergeant-Major. On June 30, 1990, he was united in marriage to Katherine Kloster Piegorsch.
Ollie was Assistant Cashier at Farmers & Merchants Bank over 40 years. He owned & operated Berlin Laundry & Cleaners, as well as owned & operated Silver Dollar Motors in Ripon. Ollie was an Honorary 3rd Degree & life member of Knights of Columbus, life member of Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925 including a member of the rifle honor squad, past president & treasurer of Green Lake Co. Bankers Assoc., past secretary of Berlin Eagles Club, past president of Berlin Lions Club and past secretary of Berlin Police & Fire Commission. He was a past member of Oakwood Cemetery Board, Association of Survivors (WWII) attending many reunions, Green Lake Co. Deputy Sheriff's Assoc. and All Saints Catholic Church. In his later years, Ollie went on the Old Glory Honor Flight and also went skydiving when he was 95.
He is survived by his son, Donald Disotell; nephews, Dick Disotell, and William Disotell; cousins, Kathy (Bill) Hastreiter and Susan (Jim) Beyer; and by many friends. Ollie was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine, on September 12, 2014; his parents; and infant son.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 6, at 11:00 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church in Berlin, Father David Greenfield officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Inurnment with military honors performed by Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925 will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 3, 2019