Oshkosh - Orin Frank Troxell, age 76 of Oshkosh passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at his residence. Orin was born in Oshkosh, WI on May 19, 1942 the son of Louis and Oreline (Drexler) Troxell. Orin was married to the late Mary Reiter who passed away in 2002. Orin served his Country in the U.S. Army. He was employed for the city of Oshkosh for 24 years. Orin is survived by one son; Matthew (Christy) Troxell of Huntsville, AL and one daughter; Sarah (Glenn) Petsin of Kenosha, WI. Three brothers; Mike (Cyndi) Kilp, Timothy Kilp and Patrick Kilp all of Oshkosh. Five grandchildren; Mary Jo (Christopher), Brooke, Alan, Kayla and Austin. Three great grandchildren; Zander, Zoie and Levi. Orin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife in 2002, two brothers Daniel and Thomas. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 pm at the Fiss & Bills Funeral Home at 865 S. Westhaven Drive. Oshkosh, WI 54904. Visitation will be held at the funeral home before the service from 12 noon until 2 pm.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 14, 2019