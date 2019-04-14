Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orin Troxell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orin Troxell


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Orin Troxell Obituary
Orin Troxell

Oshkosh - Orin Frank Troxell, age 76 of Oshkosh passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at his residence. Orin was born in Oshkosh, WI on May 19, 1942 the son of Louis and Oreline (Drexler) Troxell. Orin was married to the late Mary Reiter who passed away in 2002. Orin served his Country in the U.S. Army. He was employed for the city of Oshkosh for 24 years. Orin is survived by one son; Matthew (Christy) Troxell of Huntsville, AL and one daughter; Sarah (Glenn) Petsin of Kenosha, WI. Three brothers; Mike (Cyndi) Kilp, Timothy Kilp and Patrick Kilp all of Oshkosh. Five grandchildren; Mary Jo (Christopher), Brooke, Alan, Kayla and Austin. Three great grandchildren; Zander, Zoie and Levi. Orin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife in 2002, two brothers Daniel and Thomas. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 pm at the Fiss & Bills Funeral Home at 865 S. Westhaven Drive. Oshkosh, WI 54904. Visitation will be held at the funeral home before the service from 12 noon until 2 pm.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now