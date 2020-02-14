|
|
Oshkosh - Orval F. Perdue Jr., age 85, passed away at his residence on February 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Orval and Eleanor (Schrei) Perdue Sr. on April 28, 1934 in Chicago, IL. Orval spent his career as a tool and die maker for Rockwell International in Oshkosh. He was an Air Force airplane technician that led to his passion for restoring airplanes at the EAA. He also enjoyed restoring classic cars (1941 ford truck and 1937 Jaguar).
He was married to Judy Kosmer from November 1955 until her passing in May 1971. He was married to Sandy Perdue from July 1972 until her passing in August 1999. On November 2013, he married Lois Johns and spent 7 wonderful years together. Orval is survived by his wife Lois Perdue; children Michael and Steven Perdue, Linda (Daniel) Mullin, Janet (Michael) Baier; stepchildren Tim (Mary) Canniff-Kuhn, Gregg (Linda) Canniff, Lynn (John) Roskos, Shari (Mike) Steer; 18 grandchildren, Justin (Serena), Nicole (Mark), Ryan (Liz), Kyle (Whittney), Tanner (Shannon) Perdue, Ashley and Alex Nigl, Brittany and Alysha Baier, Matthew (Aubrey), Jesse (Lindsay), Nathan (Hunter) Canniff-Kuhn, Courtney Roskos, Lauren (Jake) Michaels, Emily and Megan Steer, Jacob (Alyssa) Canniff, Kayla (Matthew) Pfluger; siblings, James (Ellen), George and Paul Perdue, Mary (Pat) Busha; brothers-in-law Charles Johns and Thomas Kerr, and sister-in-law June Schmidt. Orval is further survived by 15 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Orval was preceded in death by son James Perdue; daughter Theresa Perdue; brother Robert Perdue; sister, Sue Kerr; sisters-in-law Karen and Nancy Perdue, and Dolores Johns; and brother-in-law Lester Schmidt
A service for Orval will be held at Peace Lutheran Church (240 W 9th Ave) on Saturday, February 22 at 11 AM. Reverend Brad Dokken will be officiating. Visitation will be from 9 AM until the time of service. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Teachers Closet" at Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020