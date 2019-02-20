Services
St. Mary's Site (Most Blessed Sacrament)
605 Merritt St.
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Most Blessed Sacrament- St. Mary's Site
605 Merritt Ave
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Most Blessed Sacrament- St. Mary's Site
605 Merritt Ave
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Waters
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen Eliasen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen Eliasen


1998 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Owen Eliasen Obituary
Owen Eliasen

Oshkosh - Owen Eliasen, age 20, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. The beloved son of Steven and Sara (Ilg) Eliasen, he was born in Oshkosh on March 15, 1998. A graduate from Lourdes Academy, he was a student at St Olaf College and had recently transferred to UW Oshkosh.

With his generous heart, keen mind, sharp wit and spirit of adventure, Owen packed a lot of living into his short life. He loved everything, especially being outdoors, and would take every chance he could to go sailing or skiing. He shared his enthusiasm with others as both a sailing and ski instructor. His dedication, skill and patience will be remembered by the thousands of people all over northeastern Wisconsin whom he taught to sail and ski.

Owen is survived by his parents, Steven and Sara; sisters, Grace and Isabella Eliasen; grandparents Emily Ilg and Dave and Eleni Eliasen, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Owen was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Joe Ilg and grandmother, Jacqueline Eliasen .

A Service will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament- St. Mary's Site (605 Merritt Ave) on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1PM. Father Tom Long will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 11AM until the time of service. A gathering will also be taking place at the Waters from 5PM until 8PM.

In Lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.