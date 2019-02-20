|
|
Owen Eliasen
Oshkosh - Owen Eliasen, age 20, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. The beloved son of Steven and Sara (Ilg) Eliasen, he was born in Oshkosh on March 15, 1998. A graduate from Lourdes Academy, he was a student at St Olaf College and had recently transferred to UW Oshkosh.
With his generous heart, keen mind, sharp wit and spirit of adventure, Owen packed a lot of living into his short life. He loved everything, especially being outdoors, and would take every chance he could to go sailing or skiing. He shared his enthusiasm with others as both a sailing and ski instructor. His dedication, skill and patience will be remembered by the thousands of people all over northeastern Wisconsin whom he taught to sail and ski.
Owen is survived by his parents, Steven and Sara; sisters, Grace and Isabella Eliasen; grandparents Emily Ilg and Dave and Eleni Eliasen, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Owen was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Joe Ilg and grandmother, Jacqueline Eliasen .
A Service will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament- St. Mary's Site (605 Merritt Ave) on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1PM. Father Tom Long will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 11AM until the time of service. A gathering will also be taking place at the Waters from 5PM until 8PM.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 20, 2019