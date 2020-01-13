|
Paeth Joan
Berlin - Joan V. Paeth, age 84, of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Friday morning January 10, 2020 with family by her side at Patriot Place Assisted Living in Berlin.
She was born on February 4, 1935 in Berlin, the daughter of Theodore Goik and Lucy (Berlowski) Goik.
She married Donald Theodore Paeth on July 2, 1976.
Joan was employed as a Stitcher at Russell Moccasin, Mid-Western Sport Togs and Custom Coat Company, Inc.
Survivors include one daughter, Connie Marie (Patrick) Parno of Berlin, one stepson, Donald Michael (Donna) Paeth of Berlin, four grandchildren: Megan Ann Paeth, Donald Joseph Paeth, Emily Ann Pomplun, and Alexis Marie Pomplun. Joan is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Funeral services with the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church of Berlin with Fr. David Greenfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Saint Stanislaus Cemetery of Berlin.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin with a Parish Rosary to be recited at 7:45 p.m., and may also visit on Friday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116. S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020