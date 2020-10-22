Pamela "Pam" R. MetkoOshkosh - Pamela "Pam" R. Metko, age 71 of Oshkosh, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. She was born on September 10, 1949 to the late La Vern and Albertina (Folske) Smick. She married Frank Metko on November 30, 1968 and their marriage was blessed with two children.Pam worked as a receptionist at Mercy Medical Center. She enjoyed NASCAR and helping out in the pit at WIR. She and Frank loved going on cruises and vacationing with their cruise group visiting Puerto Rico and surrounding islands. She also made many happy memories camping at Lake Wanabe with her family and close friends.Pam is lovingly survived by her husband, Frank Metko; daughter, Rhonda (Chris) Krebs; son, Dean Metko; grandchildren, Amber Eiden and Logan Kubasta, Destiney Krebs, Caylie Krebs, and Brady Krebs; great-grandson, Landen Schmelzle.In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her brother, Arnie Smick.A private service will be held.The family of Pam would like to express their deep appreciation to the doctors and nurses of Aurora Medical Center for such loving care provided to Pam and her family.