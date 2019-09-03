|
Pamela Spanbauer
- - Pamela Mary Schroeder Spanbauer, was born to Henry and Shirley Schroeder on April 21st 1953 and passed away August 6th 2019 at UW hospital and Clinic in Madison. Pam will be remembered for making crafts and crocheting for charities. She Is survived by her daughter Carina Of Oshkosh and Son Ritchie of Greenville, Brother Peter (Mary) of Poy Sippi, Brother James (Kim) of Oshkosh and Sister Linda (Paul) of Oshkosh. She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Father Henry and Mother Shirley and brothers John and Mark and Sister Mary. A small family service will be held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 3, 2019