Patricia Alice JordanWinneconne - Patricia Alice Jordan, 86, of Winneconne, died Tuesday August 18, 2020, at home.A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, town of Poygan.A full obituary will be in the Friday edition.