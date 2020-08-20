Patricia Alice Jordan
Winneconne - Patricia Alice Jordan, 86, of Winneconne, WI, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Pat was born on September 23, 1933, in Milwaukee, WI to the late Frank and Loretta (Kearney) Whitty. On April 18, 1953, she married David Lawrence Jordan, whom she met while working at Wagner Iron Works in Milwaukee.
Pat and Dave moved to Winneconne in 1963, where they raised their eight children. One of their favorite past times was socializing with friends at the Fin 'n' Feather.
Pat was an amazing mother known for her spunk and quick wit. Along with the daily chores of running a household, she canned hundreds of jars of fruits and vegetables from the yard and garden. She crocheted and knitted hats, scarves, mittens and afghans and sewed and patched clothes for her children. There was nothing she could not fix. Pat did take time out for herself as well. She loved crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, ceramics, playing Keno at the casino and especially counting her winnings on Lottery Scratch Offs. At times you could find her reading a good novel or taking walks in search of arrowheads, mushrooms, hickory nuts or four-leaf clovers.
Pat touched many lives with her generosity of baked goods. She was always treating someone to something. There were always fresh baked treats waiting when her children got home from school.
Pat is survived by her eight children, Jim (Marsha) Jordan, Onalaska; Steve (Kim) Jordan, New London; Carol (Bill) Jordan, Niagara; Mike (Dianna) Jordan, Poygan; Debby (Dennis) Bahrke, Winneconne; Jacki Jordan (Bloomer); Susan (Todd) Ewald, Berlin; Ruthanne (Dan) Schroeder, Fremont. She is further survived by twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Joan (Bob) Kolodzinski; three sisters-in-law, Mary Lou (Ed) Rauen, Sandy (Jack) Jordan, Lynda (Jerry) Jordan; one brother in-law, Paul (Audrey) Jordan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Frank and Loretta Whitty, she was preceded in death by her husband David; two sisters, Colleen Rossio, Joyce Haysmer; two brothers, Richard Whitty, Robert Whitty.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Park View Health Center and Aurora Hospice for their compassion and wonderful care.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 210 Pleasant Dr., Winneconne. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the church with Fr. Bill Hower and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, town of Poygan.
