Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wyldewood Baptist Church
3030 Witzel Ave
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Wyldewood Baptist Church
3030 Witzel Ave
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Longsine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (Krings) Longsine


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann (Krings) Longsine Obituary
Patricia Ann (Krings) Longsine

Oshkosh - Patricia Ann (Krings) Longsine, born on September 16, 1955 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, passed away at age 63 on March 2, 2019 in Racine, Wisconsin.

Beloved mother of Jeffrey (Dawn) Longsine and Jared (Rebekah) Longsine; brothers, Russell (Karen Hansen) Weidemann and Thomas Weidemann; and grandchildren, Dakota, William, Carter, Reagan, Evelyn, Amelia, and Sofia. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Evelyn Krings; son, Dustin Longsine; and brother, Gerald Weidemann.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Friday, March 8 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Wyldewood Baptist Church, 3030 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh. Following that, there will be a memorial service, officiated by Pastor Jared Longsine, at 11:00 a.m. at Wyldewood Baptist Church, 3030 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh, WI.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.