Patricia Ann (Krings) Longsine
Oshkosh - Patricia Ann (Krings) Longsine, born on September 16, 1955 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, passed away at age 63 on March 2, 2019 in Racine, Wisconsin.
Beloved mother of Jeffrey (Dawn) Longsine and Jared (Rebekah) Longsine; brothers, Russell (Karen Hansen) Weidemann and Thomas Weidemann; and grandchildren, Dakota, William, Carter, Reagan, Evelyn, Amelia, and Sofia. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Evelyn Krings; son, Dustin Longsine; and brother, Gerald Weidemann.
Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Friday, March 8 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Wyldewood Baptist Church, 3030 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh. Following that, there will be a memorial service, officiated by Pastor Jared Longsine, at 11:00 a.m. at Wyldewood Baptist Church, 3030 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh, WI.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 6, 2019