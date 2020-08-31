1/1
Patricia C. Cholewinski
Oshkosh, WI - Patricia C. (Ruh) Cholewinski age 84, passed away Tuesday afternoon March 24, 2020 at The Waterford in Oshkosh where she had resided for the past 6 years. Patricia was born on December 24, 1935 to Harry and Dorothy (Sucher) Ruh. She loved music and dancing, espicially polkas. Pat loved spending time with family and friends. For many years Pat was a seamstress for Carl Putzer Men's Wear and Oregon Clothing House. For a short time Pat was a real estate agent for Adashun Jones Realty, she then became an apartment manager for Country Park, Havenwood Heights and Havenwood Lake apartment complexes. She was most proud that she helped start each one from the ground up. After retiring, Pat worked at various Advocap meal sites. She is survived by her 2 daughters Kathryn (Michael) Kuehn and Karen (Thomas) Krueger. She is futher survived by her brother Ben (Kathi) Ruh, her 5 grandchildren Jill (Anthony) Montoya, Jennifer (Ben) Sullivan, Jenna (Russ) Anderson, Zachary (David) Johnson, Cory Krueger, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceded in death by an Infant Son, her siblings, Robert, Warren, Fred, Lorraine, Deanna, and her grandaughter Kimberly Kuehn. Our family would like to thank the staff at The Waterford. Your kindness and care for our mom was wonderful and very appreciated. Mom really loved spending time with all of you. A special thank you to the St. Croix Hospice team, your kindness and compassion was also greatly appreciated. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Pat on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 5:30 pm in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, corner of 6th and Knapp Streets in Oshkosh. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 4 pm until the time of Mass. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
