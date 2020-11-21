1/1
Patricia Joan "Patty" (Olson) Tegelman
Patricia "Patty" Joan (Olson) Tegelman, age 74, of Larsen, was one of 83 in Wisconsin to die from COVID on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

She was born July 4, 1946, in Neenah to the late Myron and Jalaine (Johnson) Olson. Patty was a 1964 graduate of Winneconne High School. On July 17, 1965, she married Alan P. Tegelman in Neenah. Patty and Alan enjoyed cruises to Europe as well as cruising with family to the Mexican Riviera, Caribbean Islands and Central America. Most of all, Patty loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.

Patty was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester, and loved serving lunch to the OWL's (Older Wiser Lutheran's), and enjoyed volunteering at the church's food pantry, Ruth's Pantry.

Patty is survived by her husband of 55 years, Alan Tegelman; two daughters, Lori (Mike Jungers) Tegelman-Jungers, of Waupaca; Deb (Michael) Paul, of Savannah, Georgia; two granddaughters, Kimberly Jungers, of Milwaukee; Courtney Jungers, of St. Louis, Missouri; sisters, Pam (Jim) McLeod, of Larsen; Paula Nyback, of Winneconne; Penny (Bob) Bevers, of Oshkosh; a brother, Myron "Mike" Olson, of Winneconne; her mother-in-law, Norma Tegelman, of Oshkosh; sister-in-law, Donna (Andrew Ranzieri) Tegelman, of Twin Falls, Idaho; her forever friend, Karen Richardson, of Green Bay; and nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Along with her parents, Patty was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Philip Tegelman; a brother-in-law, Richard Nyback; and a special friend, Debra Thiry.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. For those attending face coverings will be required to be worn. A private funeral service will be held and burial will be in the Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester.

Memorials in Patty's name would be appreciated for the Neenah Animal Shelter or the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah staff, especially the 5th floor doctors and nurses for their heroic efforts in treating Patty during these extremely trying times.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
