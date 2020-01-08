|
|
Patricia Krukiel
Lewisville, TX formerly of Berlin - Patricia Lynn Krukiel, 72, of Lewisville, TX, formerly of Berlin, passed away peacefully at her home after watching her Green Bay Packers beat the Vikings, on December 24, 2019. Pat or Patty, as family and friends knew her, was born on August 3, 1947 in Berlin, Wisconsin. She was the only daughter, with brothers, Rick, Tom and Bob; of Francis (Frank) and Frances (Fran) Malchetske.
Pat spent much of her childhood traveling throughout the country with her family due to her dad's occupation as a welder, building water towers. She was a graduate of St. Mary Catholic High School in Menasha.
Patty married John Binyon Krukiel, in Houston, Texas, on August 5, 1967. They were blessed with three sons; Bill, Michael, and David. They're life was again blessed with the addition of Bill's wife Bianca, and Michael's wife Stephanie, and shared the wonderful world of grandchildren together until John's death on October 27, 2004; after sharing 37 years together.
Patty is survived by son Bill and Bianca with their sons, Damian and Adrian. Son Michael and Stephanie with their daughters, Alissa, Macy and Brittany. Brother Rick and Connie, Brother Tom, Brother Bob and Beth, with their son Patrick, Jim Hendricks, her special friend of 13 years and his children, other relatives, and many friends. She was also much loved by John, Cindy, Jason, Kristin, and Robin Skipchak.
Relatives and friends may call at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin, Saturday January 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until leaving for Church for the 11:00 Mass at All Saints Catholic Church of Berlin. The Father David Greenfield will be officiating. Burial will take place directly after at Saint Michael Cemetery of Berlin.
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
920-361-2050
www. wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020