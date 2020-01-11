|
Patricia M. Olafson
Patricia M. Olafson (nee - Winkler) age 87 served as a reading specialist for more than 20 years in Burr Ridge IL. Patti was known as an advocate for the challenged, but it was her gentle spirit and kind nature that won her lifelong friends. Beloved wife of the late Robert, loving mother of Maureen (Kris) Severinsen, Daniel (Susan) and Kelly (Deacon Paul) Vidmar of Oshkosh: nine grandchildren and 9 greatchildren and endearing aunt to many nieces and nephews. Robert and Patricia were 110 slip renters at the Pioneer Inn - Oshkosh (O's Ark) and enjoyed over 30 years of boating coming to "escape to Wisconsin!" Their home was in Burr Ridge IL. The past five years Patti lived at Parkview Health Health Center suffering from Dementia. A "Homecoming Service" will be led by Sister Sylvia Egan At St Raphael Catholic Church, Oshkosh, Thursday, January 16 from 3-5 pm with homecoming at 3:30. Visitation Friday, January 24 at 10:30 till time of Mass 11:30 at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church,8404 S. Cass Ave. Darine, IL (www.Modelldarien.com) Family would LOVE to thank the caring professionals of Parkview Health Center and Ascension Hospice for their extreme love and compassion.
