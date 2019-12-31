Services
Ruminski Funeral Home
167 West Bannerman Avenue
Redgranite, WI 54970
920-566-2313
Patricia Marie Doll

Patricia Marie Doll Obituary
Patricia Marie Doll

Pine River - Patricia Marie "Patty" Doll (nee Switon), age 57 of the Township of Poy Sippi, rural Pine River, passed away quietly at home Sunday morning, December 29, 2019. She was surrounded by the love of her family, and her canine and feline friends.

Patty was born October 28, 1962 in Milwaukee, a daughter of John and Elaine (Ullrich) Switon. She married Sylvan F. "Buddy" Doll, Jr. in Berlin on June 30, 1981. Buddy, her loving husband of 38 years survives. Patty is also survived by her 2 sons, Jason and Joe Doll, her parents, John and Elaine Switon, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, 5 grandchilden, other relatives and dear friends.

Patty was a loving, gentle, and caring person. She so loved her family. Patty enjoyed gardening, craftwork, and decorating her home. She will be sadly missed by all, and never forgotten.

Private family Memorial Services for Patty will be held at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite. Deacon Robert Precourt, Pastoral Leader of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Poy Sippi will Officiate.

Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials in Patty's memory will be appreciated in place of flowers, and may be sent to the Patricia Doll Family, C/O Ruminski Funeral Home, P. O. Box 16, Redgranite, WI 54970-0016

The Ruminski Funeral home of Redgranite is assisting the Doll family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -