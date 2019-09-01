Services
Poklasny Funeral Home
870 W. South Park Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54902
920-235-1170
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Poklasny Funeral Home
870 W. South Park Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54902
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church (Sacred Heart site)
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church (Sacred Heart site)
Patricia Mauritz


1927 - 2019
Patricia Mauritz Obituary
Patricia Mauritz

Menomonee Falls - Patricia Dawn Mauritz age 93, died Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Dickson Hollow Assisted Living in Menomonee Falls WI. Born in Oshkosh on April 26, 1927 the daughter of the late LeRoy and Clara (Wrobel) Hahn. Pat married Edgar J. Mauritz on June 27, 1946 at Sacred Hearty Catholic Church in Oshkosh, WI. Edgar preceded her in death in 1975. Patricia attended Sacred Heart School and Oshkosh High School.Employed at The Leach Co before raising her family after returning to the Steinhilber Co (frog farm) and 18yrs at The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh as a Loan Collector retiring in 1992. Member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 93yrs lectored. greeter ans a member of Catholic Daughters. Member of the garden club and a docent at the Paine Art Center and Gardens. Patricia enjoyed formal entertaining, cooking, baking, canning, planning holidays, shopping, making wreaths playing piano, reading, traveling, bingo, gardening, making flower arrangements, but especially being surrounded by family and friends and just talking.

Survivors include one son; Robert (Gretchen) Mauritz, of Menomonee Falls, one daughter; Cynthia (Dave) Schmidt, Menomonee Falls, two sisters; Victoria (Chris) Orecchia, Long Prairie MN, Carol Jordan, Minntonka MN, three granddaughters, Elizabeth (Shankar) Anandswbramaniam, India, Anna (Mark) Grzanna, Milwaukee, Elsa (Joseph) Gerth, Warden IL., and 5 great-grandchildren. Pat is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one son; Christopher Mauritz, one grandson Edward Mauritz, one sister Cynthia Marita Mauritz, and one daughter-in-law; Elaine Mauritz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday September 4, at 11:00 AM in St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church (Sacred Heart site) with the Louis Galomari officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Poklasny Funeral Home (870 W South Park) on Tuesday September 3, from 4:00-6:00 PM and also at the church on Wednesday from from 10:00 AM until the hour of services.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 1, 2019
