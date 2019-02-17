|
|
Patricia Nichols
Oshkosh - Patricia A Nichols, age 80, of Oshkosh, died Sunday February 10, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Oshkosh, on February 12, 1938 the daughter of the late Harry and Virginia Richmond Janssen. Patsy married Glen Nichols in Oshkosh on December 29, 1956.
Patsy devoted her life to being a full-time wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also loved animals. If any stray dog, cat, or even squirrel crossed her path she would provide a home for it. We told mom that if we passed before her, we would love to come back as an animal and live with her.
Our family would like to thank family members and friends for all the love and support they provided. A very special thank you to mom's guardian angel, her granddaughter, Tanya, for all the dignity, respect, care, and love she gave to her nana.
Patsy is survived by her husband of sixty-two years; Glen Nichols, of Oshkosh, one son Caleb (Susan) Nichols, Oshkosh, two daughters; Julie (Rick) Rowan, Florence WI., Patti Nichols, Oshkosh, six grandchildren; Brian (Andrea) Nichols, Nathaniel (Jennie) Engler, Adam Engler, Tanya (Brock Geiger) Reinke, Amber Marie Nichols, Amber Rose (Justin) Copeland, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one brother; Robert Janssen, Plymouth WI. Pat is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by one grandson; Aaron Wood, three sisters; June Wesenberg, Jane Mattern, and Joann Janssen.
In keeping with the families wishes private funeral services were held in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home on Saturday February 16, with Chaplain Nathan Bettger officiating.
Memorial expression in Pat's behalf may be mailed to the funeral home.
Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S Westhaven
Oshkosh WI., 54904
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 17, 2019