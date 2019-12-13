|
|
Patricia "Trishy" Pucci
Patricia "Trishy" Pucci passed away on Monday, December 9th, 2019, at the age of 64. She is survived by her sister Mary (nee Pucci) DeNure, niece Lisa (Eric) Nooyen, niece-in-law Jenna DeNure, very special great nieces Payton and Parker Nooyen and her very best friend, her dog Mater. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Rudolph and Margaret Pucci, brother James Pucci, brother-in-law Dennis DeNure and nephew Thomas DeNure.
Trish, as she was lovingly known by her family, enjoyed gardening, cooking, girls camping trips with her sister, niece, and great nieces as well as going on many trips and adventures with her sister Mary. Trish was an animal lover and volunteered with Pooches and Pages to share both her love for animals and reading. Trish moved to the Seattle area a couple of years ago to be closer to her family. She spent a very fulfilling couple of years enjoying all the Pacific Northwest had to offer and more importantly many wonderful moments with the family she loved so much.
Trish was an employee of Transcendent Technologies in Neenah, WI and her family would like to thank Steve and Tarek from Transcendent for making it possible for her to work remotely. Because of this she spent two very special years close to her family in Seattle, years she called some of the happiest of her life.
A memorial gathering will be held in Wisconsin at a later date in the new year. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a Humane Society of your choice in her name would be appreciated.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019