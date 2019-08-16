|
Patricia R. Fell
Oshkosh - Born on May 14, 1922 as Patricia Radford and died Patricia R. Fell having been married to William Fell for over 70 years.
Patricia had two children, John A. Fell currently of Manitowoc, Wisconsin and prior to that Washington, DC for forty-two years, Elizabeth R. Horejs (Fell) from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, three grandchildren, Steven J. Fell, Thomas J. Fell, and Megan R. Lynch, and two great grandchildren, Julian and Margot Lynch.
Pat had many friends that she made through her affiliation with the Campus Group, Oshkosh Training School, Lawrence University and Delta Gamma Sorority, Leisure Hour Art Club, Study Class, board member of the Paine Art Center, Trinity Church, and The Alliance Francais.
She traveled extensively in her favorite foreign countries, France and England. Her love of life and family was endless. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and her friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019