Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Witkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Witkiewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Witkiewicz Obituary
Oshkosh - Patricia Marie Witkiewicz, age 74, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Patricia was born to the late Joseph and Florence Galuska in Chicago, Illinois on August 4, 1945. She owned her own business, Sure Shot Kennel, where she spent her career doing what she loved, being a dog trainer. She loved her family and was passionate about animals especially her German Shorthaired Pointers. She also enjoyed being outdoors and doing activities like fishing.

Patricia is survived by her three children, Debbie (Erik) Strom, Mark (Monica) Witkiewicz & Brian (Stephanie) Witkiewicz and her best friend, Gary DeYoung. She's further survived by seven grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Richard Galuska.

A service will be held by the family at a later date and a burial will take place in Chicago at St. Adalbert.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -