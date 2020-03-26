|
Oshkosh - Patricia Marie Witkiewicz, age 74, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Patricia was born to the late Joseph and Florence Galuska in Chicago, Illinois on August 4, 1945. She owned her own business, Sure Shot Kennel, where she spent her career doing what she loved, being a dog trainer. She loved her family and was passionate about animals especially her German Shorthaired Pointers. She also enjoyed being outdoors and doing activities like fishing.
Patricia is survived by her three children, Debbie (Erik) Strom, Mark (Monica) Witkiewicz & Brian (Stephanie) Witkiewicz and her best friend, Gary DeYoung. She's further survived by seven grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Richard Galuska.
A service will be held by the family at a later date and a burial will take place in Chicago at St. Adalbert.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020