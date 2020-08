Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Y. Stanley



Pearl Lake -



Patricia Y. Stanley, age 90 of Pearl Lake, Town of Leon, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020, at her home. She was surrounded by the love of her family.



