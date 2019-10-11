|
Patricia Youngworth
Oshkosh - Patricia B. (Derus) Youngworth, 89, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home. She was born in Oshkosh on March 15, 1930 to Hubert and Mary (Lederhofer) Derus. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1948.
Pat worked as a secretary at the Oshkosh Apostolate (now Catholic Charities). In 1959, she joined the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service and served in Washington, D.C., Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), Ecuador, Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia. Upon her return to Oshkosh she worked at the Oshkosh National Bank, Oshkosh Truck Corporation, and Kimberly-Clark. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, Catholic Order of Foresters, Catholic Women's Club, and the National Secretaries Association.
Pat married James J. Youngworth on May 5, 1979. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2004. She enjoyed her family, traveling, gardening, cooking, sewing, and reading.
Her survivors include her children; Paul (Kathleen) Youngworth of Green Bay, Kathryn Amundson of De Pere, and Judith (William) Van Ryzin of De Pere, eight grandchildren; Matthew (Erin), Michael (Amanda), Christopher, Devin and Katerina Youngworth, Jonathan (Kelsey), Christopher and Jessica Van Ryzin, and four great-grandchildren; Benjamin, Peter, Penny, and Katelynn Youngworth. Also surviving are sisters; Sister M. Lucianna Derus of Manitowoc and Irene Derus of Oshkosh, nephew; Joseph Derus of Oshkosh, two sisters-in-law; Sharon Derus and Arleene Snyder of Oshkosh, and a special cousin; Mary Kay Jiricka of Milwaukee. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother; Edward Derus, nephew; Matt David Derus, son-in-law; James Amundson, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Parish (Sacred Heart Catholic Church) 519 Knapp Street Oshkosh, WI 54902 with Father Louis Golamari as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. A private burial will take place in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019