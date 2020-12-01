Patrick GodwinOshkosh - Patrick E. Godwin, age 62, passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Patrick was born on March 27, 1958 to the late Clarence E. and Mildred J. (Baldry) Godwin.Patrick would have graduated from Omro High School in 1976. His last years were spent working with the amazing crew at The Hangar Bar and Grill. Patrick's granddaughters were the apples of his eye. He would never miss out on a night of family time, a holiday, or a birthday. He also enjoyed playing bingo at the Marine Corps League as well as various other favorite spots.Patrick is survived by his only son, Jason (Erika) Godwin; his brother Michael Godwin; and his two granddaughters: Kytalyn and Koralee Godwin. In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, Colin Godwin; and his sister-in-law, Beth C. Godwin.A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Omro Cemetery.The family would like to thank the Mercy Medical Center staff in Oshkosh.