Patrick J. Curran
Patrick J. Curran found peace on May 25, 2020. Patrick is survived by his wife Lori; his son, Nick; and stepchildren: Ryan (Joe), Derek (Renee), Karen (Brian) and Dylan (Sara). Patrick is a grandfather to Hannah, Chloe, Stephen, Aria and Emily. Patrick is further survived by his sister, Mary Ellen; sisters-in- law and brothers-in-law: Cindy (Pat), Rick (SheR'on) and Tracy (Brian); and many nieces and nephews.
Patrick is preceded in death by his brother, Michael (Kate).
Pat was a proud business owner for many years. He loved golfing, fishing and boating.
He will be missed by all who truly loved him.
A private family service will be held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 27 to May 28, 2020