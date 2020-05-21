|
|
Patrick "Pat" O'Keefe
Omro - Patrick "Pat" Lee O'Keefe passed away on May 19, 2020 at Theda Clark.
Pat was born in Oshkosh on March 10, 1965, son of Robert and Janet Lee O'Keefe. He graduated from Omro High School in 1983.
Pat had a charismatic cowboy appearance, a carefree lifestyle and a great talent for spinning a yarn! His Irish eyes would smile as he drew you into his stories that you were not sure if you could believe or not. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He loved the outdoors and encouraged his kids to get outside to hunt, fish, or play a game of baseball.
He started working early in life, helping his grandpas and neighbors on their farms. After high school he worked harvesting grain throughout the Midwest and as a coast to coast truck driver. Pat most recently worked with a road construction crew for MCC Inc.
Pat is survived by his daughter, Ellie; mother, Janet; step-son Joseph (Kali); step-daughter, Anah (Greg); grandchildren, Rook and Ireland; sisters Kim (Rick) Stapleton and Kelly (Steve) Holtzman; and brother, Robert (Becky) O'Keefe. He is further survived by his loving former wife, Marilou; his faithful friend, "Slick"; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Pat is preceded in death by his father, Robert, and grandparents, Patrick and Iola O'Keefe, and Marion and Leland Lee.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date.
"Sit tall in the saddle and hold your head up high. Keep your eyes fixed where the trail meets the sky, and live like you ain't afraid to die. Don't be scared…just enjoy the ride." -Chris LeDoux
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 21 to May 24, 2020