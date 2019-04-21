|
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
100 Lake Pointe Drive (Westside location)
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
100 Lake Pointe Drive (Westside location)
Patrick S. Frees
Neenah - Surrounded by love softer than a feather's touch, Patrick Shawn Frees, 52, journeyed to his eternal home on April 18, 2019. Amidst a feeling of heavenly perfection in his room, Pat peacefully left our sight, yet will forever remain in our hearts.
Beloved by all who know him, Pat was born on July 27, 1966 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Bob and Edie Frees. Early on, being the fifth child of six, he made it his job to add levity to life. He got us to smile. Pat's dry sense of humor and banter is his famous trademark. He teased, harassed, and smiled into his final hours. And siblings enjoyed teasing Pat right back. We will deeply miss your wit, Pat.
Pat is survived by his children: daughter, Jennifer (Dan Spanbauer) Frees, and sons, Shawn (Amanda) Kasper-Frees, and Mitchell (Amber Liebenow) Frees. Pat has two cherished grandchildren: Lilyanna Frees and Joey Kasper. Pat is the beloved son of Bob and Edie Frees and has left an empty space among his five siblings: Robert (Barb) Frees Jr., Cheri (Lonny) Potratz, Gina (BJ) Jones, Doug (Diane) Frees, and Chad Frees. Pat's family is far-reaching, with 14 nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews (and counting!), numerous cousins, aunts and uncles and his godmother, Vernita Fink. Pat is the much-loved godfather to Amy (Potratz) Eilers and Michael Frees. Pat is also survived by dear friends, Andrea and Pat Hogan, who lovingly helped care for Pat during his illness, along with numerous friends from employment and volunteer "work". Finally, Pat is also leaving behind "Phillip Farmer-Huckleberry-Finn-Frees" or "Phil" for short. Phil is a beautiful rescue dog who Pat adopted (and named) and who his daughter, Jennie and her partner Dan, will continue to adore.
Pat was preceded in death by infant brother Lee Alan Frees, grandparents: Jennie and Wade Frees & Edna (Chet) Brewster Longworth and Dave Brewster, uncle Judd Frees, aunt Audrey Lewellyn, and godfather, Bob Fink.
Pat attended the Omro School District and graduated in 1984, and quickly applied his ardent love of sports by lettering nine times in basketball, track and cross country. Pat even had a promising play-by-play announcing gig in high school! He was the "Commish" with pre-digital age fantasy leagues, a soccer-coach-uncle, and avid Packer fan. But most especially, his love of the Chicago Cubs continued a generational passion, going back to his Grandma Jennie and Grandpa Wade and his dad,"Pa". This became a source of good-natured ribbing between family Brewer fans. This left-handed hitter loved his Cubbies! Pat also continued his love of running, participating in numerous runs, trots, and marathons with family and friends.
Following graduation, Pat enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He honorably served our country from 1984-1988. Pat continued his education, proudly earning a Bachelor's degree in Applied Studies in Leadership and Organizational Studies from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. He also earned an Associate Degree in applied science, human resources management from Fox Valley Tech. Pat was a loyal employee at Hoffmaster for over 30 years and made many dear friends there.
In October of 2018, Pat took "the only trip anyone would ever need to take" (his words) by walking the land that Jesus walked. There, he formed deep friendships. His trip to Israel - as evidenced by his profound photography of the Sea of Galilee - reveals an artistic, if not divine, vision.
Yet to know Pat, to really see Pat, one needs only to find him with our four legged companions. As a passionate Level III dog volunteer at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS), Pat understood the need for animals in our lives. His countless hours working with - and finding forever homes for - our canine friends reveal Pat's most compassionate and joyful self. In lieu of flowers, Pat's friends and family have set up a memorial for him at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society. In fact, Pat was the first to donate! To honor Pat and to see with his kind-eyes, please go to www.oahs.org or better yet, volunteer. ?
Pat, resident of Neenah, Wisconsin, courageously met the face of cancer and bowed with dignity to God's perfect timing. He spent his final days embraced by devoted family, friends, and caregivers who whispered words of love, comforted him with one's gentlest touch, and lifted him with laughter. The family of Patrick S. Frees would like to thank the Cancer Team of ThedaCare for their excellent care after his diagnosis of metastatic melanoma, with special thanks to Dr. Thomas Klinkhammer. Our deepest gratitude is extended to the staff and volunteers of Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton, Wisconsin (including the beautiful service dogs that comforted Pat in his final days with us). Todd, Aimee, Carla, Lisa, Jim, Gina, Alysha, Dr. Dave and Dr. Andrews-Fike - and so, so many others - how can we thank you for your compassion? You have revealed beauty in our grief. You helped our father, grandpa, son, brother, friend, "Uncle Charlie"… transition with comfort and dignity.
Upon hearing the words, "We'll be seeing each other soon," Pat simply smiled that charming smile of his, sharing the peace within him to those at his side. Friends and family are forever grateful to have had the opportunity to whisper words of love, thanks, and good-byes to this amazing man. Yes, we will see you soon, "Patrick". Shalom.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 25th at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Lichtenberger officiating. Konrad-Behlman is located at 100 Lake Pointe Drive (Westside location), Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The service will begin at 1:00 pm, with visitation starting at 9:00 am. Pall bearers include his favorite nephews - all of them! Brent Frees, Adam Potratz, Jake Potratz, Max Potratz, Joel Jones, and Michael Frees. Pat's brother Bob, Rev. Robert W. Frees Jr. of the Fox Valley Anglican Fellowship Church, was a messenger of hope and peace up to the moment of Pat's passing and will officiate at Pat's burial. A celebration of Pat's life will follow. Please contact the family for more details.
"God has a perfect timing,
Never early, never late.
It takes a little patience and faith,
But it's worth the wait."
~Author Unknown
