Patrick Whitty
1967 - 2020
Patrick Whitty

Oshkosh - Patrick K. Whitty, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on April 15, 1967 the son of Ralph and Dolores (Weigelt) Whitty. Pat worked as a machinist for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, socializing, and playing darts. Pat will be remembered for his hard work, kindness, willingness to help others, and being a proud and loving father, grandfather, brother and son.

Pat is survived by his children: Travis (Ashlee) Whitty, Wesley (Courtney) Whitty and Stephany (Jackson) Rosenau; grandchildren: Arlo, Rhylee, Sophie, Damian, Cameron, Keegan and Parker; father, Ralph Whitty; brothers: Mark Whitty and Todd (Christine) Whitty; sister: Brenda (Kevin) Purtell; former spouses: Lisa (Timothy) Tank, Kelly Behlman and Debra Goral; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Whitty.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
