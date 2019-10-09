|
Patsy A. "Pat" Barker
Kimberly - Patsy A. Barker (Pat), 79, passed away peacefully on October 2nd, 2019 after a short and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 26th, 1939, in Hollandtown, WI. Pat was the daughter of the late Walter and Gladys (Dorn) Jacobs. She graduated from Kaukauna High School.
On October 22nd, 1960 Pat married the late Kenneth R. Barker. They had a wonderful 40-year marriage. They were blessed with four children and eight grandchildren. Pat's dream of holding her first great grandchild was realized on September 11, 2019.
Pat and her family were long time active members of St. Margaret Mary's in Neenah. In her late years she was a proud member of Holy Spirit Parish in Kimberly. Pat had a rewarding and long career with Winnebago County Social Services. She enjoyed following all Wisconsin sports teams, knitting, beading, baking, holidays, traveling, but most of all, spending time with her family.
Pat will be missed but we are grateful that she taught us all to live life to the fullest with positivity, pride, laughter, love, and spunk.
Pat is survived by her loving children: Lori (Mark) Bray, Stan (Sheila) Barker, Russ (Kayla) Barker, and Alan (Kate) Barker; grandchildren: Jennifer (Cass Cousins) Bray, Haley (fiancé Scott Suick) Bray, Emma, Nora, Brooke, Bradan, Jack, and Drew Barker; great grandchild: Cooper Cousins; sisters: Nancy (Harry Kwasny) Schaefer, Janet (John) Kennedy, and Linda (Dennis) Schmidt; brother: David Jacobs; special friend and loving partner of fourteen years: Marvin VanHandel and his extended family; and Pat's close cousin Jerry (Barb) Wolf as well as several special nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband: Kenneth; nephews: Danny and Ted; and father and mother in-law: Howard and Louise; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Jeanne (Bob) Spiering, Lloyd (Delores) Barker, Lawrence Barker, and Carl Schaefer.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at HOLY SPIRIT PARISH - KIMBERLY CHURCH (620 E. Kimberly Avenue) from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Carl Schmitt officiating. The Committal is at St. Mary Cemetery, Menasha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Renaissance Assisted Living in Appleton as well as the excellent support from AseraCare Hospice.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 9, 2019