Patti Lewellyn


1955 - 2019
Patti Lewellyn Obituary
Patti Lewellyn

Berlin - Patti Jean (Hardel) Lewellyn passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of December 12th, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Patti was born on August 30th, 1955 to Clifford and Joan (Carpenter) Hardel at Berlin Memorial Hospital.

Patti attended Berlin High School and graduated in 1973.

She is survived by her mother, Joan Hardel of Berlin; significant other, Steve Resop; sister, Judy (Allen)Tetzke, Omro; brother, David Hardel (Donna Fritz), Berlin; sister, Cathy (Jeff) Herbst, Berlin; brother, Mark (Connie) Hardel, Berlin; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends; and loving pet, Holly.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Marvin (Alice) Carpenter; Jess (Leona) Hardel; Father Clifford Hardel; Brother Daniel Hardel; Sister-in-law Teresa Hardel.

In keeping with Patti's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation, private family services and inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.

Patti's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Jones, Laura Lind RN, and staff for the caring, and the compassion they showed Patti during her past months at Agnesian Healthcare Ripon Medical Center. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Agnesian Hospice Hope of Green Lake.

A memorial has been established in Patti's name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center 600 Highland Ave Madison WI 53705.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
