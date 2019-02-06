Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Paul B. Florea Obituary
Paul B. Florea

Oshkosh - Paul Barton Florea, 77, passed away on February 2, 2019. He was born January 2, 1942, in Freeport, IL, and grew up in Mt. Morris, IL. His parents were James Harold Florea and Margaret (DeVol) Florea, who preceded him in death.

Paul had two sisters, Mary Ellen Florea Boyet, Napa, CA, who passed away in 2015, and Carolyn Florea Newman, who lives in Walsenburg, CO. He has two nephews, Neal R. Newman and Bruce A. Newman, as well as a niece, Dawn Newman Medina.

He graduated from Mt. Morris, IL, high school and attended Eureka College, IL, for two years before transferring to Parsons College, IA, where he obtained a B.A. After graduation he worked for two years in Rockford, IL. He then attended graduate school at Missouri University where he received a MSW (Master in Social Work). He then came to Wisconsin where he worked for the state of Wisconsin for 30 years, six of them at the Sparta Wisconsin Child Center and then transferred to Winnebago Mental Health Institute as a social worker and finished out his career and retired in 2000.

After retirement Paul continued to work part time teaching at UWO and in private practice. He also did some volunteer work with the Red Cross in disaster relief, Winnebago Literacy Council, and the Oshkosh Senior Center. He also enjoyed socializing with friends and going out to eat and going to casinos occasionally.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. Saturday until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul's name may be contributed to the Winnebago Literacy Council or the American Red Cross.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 6, 2019
