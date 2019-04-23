|
|
Paul Crescent O'Connor, M.D.
Oshkosh - Paul Crescent O'Connor, M.D., age 80, passed away on April 19, 2019. Paul was born to the late Crescent and Bernice (Sewell) O'Connor on August 22, 1938 in Chicago, IL.
He was a proud graduate of Saint Ignatius College Prep, the University of Notre Dame and Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. While serving as a captain in the United States Army, he married the love of his life, Pamela DeRoo, on November 20, 1965 in Moline, Illinois. After starting their family in the Chicago area, they moved to Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1971. There, Paul practiced orthopedic surgery at Mercy Medical Center until his retirement in 2003.
Paul was passionate about his work which had always been his life ambition. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and watching the sunset from his dock on Lake Butte des Morts. Paul also enjoyed traveling, skiing, playing tennis and golf and pulling a good April Fools Day joke.
Beloved husband of Pamela for 53 years; loving father of Margaret (Joseph) Zwick, Patrick (Debra) O'Connor, Christopher O'Connor, and Catherine (Kevin) Klinger; special "Papa" to Ellen, Anne, Madeline, Charles, and Caroline Zwick and Samuel, Nathaniel and Jane Klinger; dear brother of Jerome (the late Delores), the late Joseph (Jane), Mary, and the late Michael O'Connor.
A service for Paul will be held at 11AM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Raphael the Archangel Parish (830 Westhaven Dr.). A visitation will be held 4PM - 7PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Eastside (402 Waugoo Ave.) and at St. Raphael's from 10:30AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Raphael the Archangel Parish and Lourdes Academy (110 N. Sawyer St.).
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 23, 2019