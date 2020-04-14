|
|
Oshkosh - Paul E. Voss, age 85, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh, WI. He was born to the late Norbert and Doris (Stroemer) Voss on February 27, 1935 in Fond du Lac, WI. Paul's mother passed away the day he was born. He was raised by his grandparents, Paul and Hulda Voss. In 1953 Paul graduated from Oshkosh High School. He served in the Navy from 1954-1956, during the Korean Conflict. Paul married Shirley Sagmeister on October 19, 1957 in Oshkosh, WI. Paul worked at the Winnebago State Hospital for 6 years, and Rockwell International for 31 years. He retired January 1, 1994 at the age of 58. Paul was a member at Grace Lutheran Church, Oshkosh, where he and Shirley counted money for decades. He was also a member at Zion Lutheran Church, Van Dyne, and was a very active member in the WELS Synod. In addition, Paul was involved in Thrivent and AAL, as well as being a member of Union Local U.A.W. 291. While he was living at Evergreen he enjoyed many activities and ushered for church services weekly. One of his passions was being crafty, making bird houses, and occasionally woodworking. He also loved traveling (Shirley and Paul were in all 50 states!), wintered in Florida and always cherished their card clubs and visiting with friends. Paul looked forward to spring, going for car rides and enjoying Friar Tucks with his friend Ray. Paul is survived by his children Diane (Mark) Goltz, Brian (Linda) Voss, Bruce (Lynn) Voss; his brother Loren (Joan) Voss; his best friend, Ray Hitz, who is like a brother to him; grandchildren Zachary (Emily), Megan (Randy), Kristen (Jack), Caleb (Lexi), Isaiah and Elijah, as well as five great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley; his brother Vern Voss; and a very dear Uncle John and Aunt Nelda Reinke. Private graveside service will be held by the family. Memorials can be sent to Konrad-Behlman P.O. Box 78, Oshkosh, WI 54903 and will be distributed per Paul's wishes.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020