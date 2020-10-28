Oshkosh - Paul Quaintance, age 69, passed on October 26, 2020 at Bethel Home in Oshkosh. He was born in New London, WI to Francis and Jacqueline (Christian) Quaintance on October 2, 1951. Paul graduated from New London High in 1970 and later moved to Oshkosh. He worked for the Neenah Foundry for 43 years. Paul married Kathy Gerber on August 15, 2012. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Jeff Gordon fan. He loved the outdoors, watching wildlife, fishing and in his younger years, camping. He enjoyed taking day trips around the state and made wonderful memories in the WI Dells with his wife and family. Paul would never turn down a cold Pepsi or a bag of fresh cheese curds.Paul is survived by his wife Kathy Quaintance; daughter, Amy (Laura) Quaintance-Strong; grandsons, Henry and Milo and other extended family members.Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Sharon and Joanne.A service for Paul will be held at Konrad-Behlman Eastside (402 Waugoo Ave) on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12PM. A visitation will be held from 11AM until the time of service. A burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Park.