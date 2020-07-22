1/1
Paul "Skippy" Fink
Paul "Skippy" Fink

Oshkosh - Paul F. "Skippy" Fink, age 71 of Neenah, WI passed away on Saturday morning July 18, 2020 at Theda Clark Hospital. Paul was born in Barre, Vermont on December 17, 1948 the son of Elmer and Dorothy (Schneider) Fink. When Skippy was 2 years old he climbed into the medicine cabinet and drank camphorated oil after doing this it blinded him and shrunk his brain. Skip's brain caused him to be mentally handicapped and had no leg or arm function. Skip lived most of his life in institutions and at the end in a group home in Neenah. Skip was preceded in death by his parents, and his three siblings, Mary, Jim and John. Graveside services were held at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh. Special thank you to the caregivers at Lakeland Care, Lake Street Home in Neenah and Theda Care Regional Medical Center 5th floor.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
