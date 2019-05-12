|
|
Paul Joseph Kiefer
Landrum, SC. - Paul Joseph Kiefer collapsed suddenly from a massive heart attack at his home on Oct.,11, 2018 in Landrum, SC.
Paul was born Mar. 10,1949 in Colby, WI to Aaron and Celia (Jordan) Kiefer. When he was 2 years old, his mother died suddenly and eventually the family relocated to Fort Atkinson in 1953. His stepmother, Anita (Krahn) helped raise him and his four siblings.
Paul was a 1967 graduate of FHS. He served two tours in Vietnam as an Army helicopter mechanic. He married Gail Paschke on Feb. 24, 1973. Their two children are Deanna Paulsen and Ryan Kiefer.
Paul worked a variety of jobs, the most rewarding one came late in life. At the age of 50, he got his dream job of piloting a merchant marine frigate in Lake Michigan. During that time, he married Jan Manney on June 17, 2005. After he retired, he loved to travel with his wife Jan. On one of their trips they discovered Landrum, SC and decided to move there. He also liked to live on the wild side and ride is Harley. In Paul's younger years he loved to spend time outdoors (fishing, hunting, camping, gardening). After he retired he would travel, volunteer, and spend his free time at the senior center. Paul was a member of the Polk County VFW, Veterans of Honor, American Legion, Knights of Columbus and Vets of Valor Motorcycle Club. Paul is survived by his wife, Jan Kiefer of Landrum,SC. Children; Deanna (Daniel) Paulsen of Omro, WI, and Ryan (Kara) Kiefer of Desert Hot Springs, CA. Stepdaughter; JoAnn (Bill) Delabrue of Oshkosh, WI. Other surviving relatives are his siblings; Donald (Rosalie) Kiefer of Madison, WI, Michael (Mary) Kiefer of Beloit, WI, Audrey (Roland) Woodbeck of The Villages, FL, and Kenneth Kiefer of Cambridge, WI. Four grandchildren: Andrew, Arin, Nikki and Isaac Paulsen. Step-grandson Damian West. Many beloved cousins, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces and in-laws will miss him. His parents preceded him in death.
A Memorial Service for Paul will be held at The American Legion Club (1322 Spruce St., Oshkosh) Saturday, May, 18,2019 from 1-4pm. A graveside service will take place on Monday, May, 20,2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Coby,WI. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please offer donations to: www.honorflight.org
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 12, 2019