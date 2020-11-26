1/1
Paul O. "Yellow" Davies Sr.
Paul "Mr. Yellow" O. Davies Sr.

Appleton - Paul "Mr. Yellow" O. Davies Sr., age 69 of Appleton, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Oshkosh on September 7, 1951 to the late Donald and Marcia (Meyer) Davies.

Paul owned and operated Appleton Yellow Taxi since 1979. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. Anyone who knew Paul knew him by blood, by cab, or by social gathering. He never traveled without a camera in hand.

Paul is lovingly survived by his sons, Paul (Jamie) Davies Jr. and Patrick Davies; grandchildren, Theresa (Devon) Griesbach, Issabelle, Mariska, and Arianna Davies; great-grandson, Gannon Griesbach; siblings, Kathleen Davies, Gary (Susan) Davies, Glenn (Barb) Davies, Elizabeth (Brad) Schultz, and Steven (Virginia) Davies.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Visitation will take place from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

The family of Paul would like to extend their deep appreciation to the entire Ascension team, especially Ascension at Home Hospice, Ascension Hospice, and the Cancer Center at Ascension. Thank you also to the UW-Madison surgical team. Your kindness and professionalism have been much appreciated at such a difficult time.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
