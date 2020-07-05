Paul RasmussenOshkosh - Paul Rasmussen passed away July 3, 2020 at home with his family. He was born to William and Meta Rasmussen on December 27, 1941 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He went to St. Mary's school in Oshkosh and graduated from Wautoma High School.Paul married Nancy Shupe on September 3, 1960 and shared 60 years together and had three children. Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved his cabin in Boulder Junction. He spent much of his retirement there among friends.He was a mason by trade and spent 30 years working at Winnebago Mental Health.Paul is survived by his wife, Nancy Rasmussen; children, John (Sheri) Rasmussen of Oshkosh, and Scott (Jenny) Rasmussen of Littleton Colorado, Chris (Mark) Krebs of Rhinelander; brother, William (Marylynne) Rasmussen of Oshkosh; and sisters, Joyce (Larry) Green of Colorado.Preceding him in death are his parents, William and Meta; and brother, Peter Rasmussen; and sister, Ruth (Laverne) Ernst.A service will be held at St. Jude the Apostle (Sacred Heart Church), 1025 5th street, Oshkosh WI, on Wednesday, July 8. Visitation will be held from Noon to 1pm, and a funeral mass will begin at 1pm. A celebration of life will follow in the church hall.The family would like to thank Mercy Oncology and hospice for their wonderful care. We would also like to request that social distancing be observed, and masks be worn.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your preferred charity in Paul's name.