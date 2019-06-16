|
Paul Schumacher
Oshkosh - Paul A. Schumacher, age 59, died on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center. He was born on January 7, 1960 in Oshkosh a son of Lyle and Joyce Raugh Schumacher. On June 26, 1998 he married Cindy Tyson-Plein in Oshkosh.
Paul had worked as vice president of Joy-Mark and district sales manager Refractory & Insulation. He was past president of the Foundery Association and loved music, playing his harmonica, fishing, watching sports especially the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Tyson-Plein, one brother DuWayne(Janis) Schumacher, two brothers-in-law Douglas(Laura) Tyson, John(Joy) Tyson, nephews Kirk Schumacher, Ryan Schumacher, Spencer Tyson, Mark Tyson, Collin Tyson, nieces Kayla(Kevin) McBride, Lindsey Tyson, great-nieces Ella Schumacher, Greta Schumacher, Claire Schumacher, great-nephews Finley McBride, Charles Schumacher, Wyatt Schumacher, and his four legged children Sophia, Tootsie, and London.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws Kenneth and Yvonne Tyson.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Becket's, 2 Jackson St.
A memorial has been established.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Aurora Medical Center.
The Music Maker
A deep orange-red sunset
Reflects off a white sand beach
Warm breezes caress wavering palms.
Paul's hands gently play his harmonica
His blues music calls the dolphins in.
Their slick, gray skin shines in the evening air.
Waves casually roll in from bright blue ocean waters.
The youthful dolphins, Paul the music maker,
All friends, all understand one another's souls.
-Katherine Pollock
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 16, 2019