Paula Rumbold

Paula RumboldOshkosh - Paula Christine Rumbold died on October 26, 2020, at the age of 67.Paula retired from Trinity Lutheran School after teaching for over 40 years. After retirement, she continued on as church organist and choir director deriving much pleasure from the beautiful music her choir made. Paula was a loving wife and mother. She was born on December 23, 1952 to Edward Lathrop and Lola Kively in Stockton, California. Paula met and later married David Rumbold while attending Concordia Oakland. She earned her bachelor's degree from Concordia Teachers college in River Forest, and a master's degree in elementary education from SUNY-Oneonta while serving in Schenevus, NY. Paula earned her PHT (Putting Hubby Through) from Concordia Seminary in Exile-Seminex. She began her teaching career in the first year of her marriage of 46 years and supported her husband through the many years of his professional training. Paula gave birth to her only child, Jennifer Noel, while serving at St. Matthews in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1993, Paula and David accepted a call to Oshkosh, where she began as the church organist and later joined the teaching staff at Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Paula loved teaching the little ones, directing choir, doing needle work, and scrapbooking.Paula was the eldest of four, leaving behind her two brothers and sister; Carol (Rich) Lathrop-Riboli and her children Richie and Ryan and granddaughter Aubrey; Gary (Marianne) Lathrop and his children Elena and Henry; and Eric Lathrop.The kindness and care expressed by the staff of Mercy Hospital as well as Miravida Living over these last very difficult months was deeply appreciated and we thank you from the depths of our heart, may God continue to bless you to be a blessing to others.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (370 Bowen Street) with Rev. Ricky Schroeder officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Trinity Lutheran Church Choir.