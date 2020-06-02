Paulette GalliganiOshkosh - Paulette J. Galligani, age 72, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born in Oak Lawn, IL on January 26, 1948 daughter of the late Alfred and Gladys (Novak) Grveles.On December 23, 1967 she married her husband of 52 years, Wayne Galligani, in Oak Lawn, IL. She was known to love being with her family. She also crocheted and enjoyed a good Western.Paulette is survived by her husband Wayne; daughters: Michelle (Eric) Vosburgh, Brenda (Brian) Kidd and Karen (James) Bond; grandchildren: Hailey and Reid Vosburgh, Connor and Keragen Kidd, and Alexis Bond; and brothers: Bruce Grveles, Dennis Grveles and David (Holly) Grveles.A public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. followed by a private family service on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation Services. CDC guidelines will be observed and masks are encouraged.The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Duwell, Dr. Dar and staff, the nurses and staff at Aurora at Home Hospice, family, friends and neighbors for their wonderful care.