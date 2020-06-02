Paulette Galligani
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paulette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paulette Galligani

Oshkosh - Paulette J. Galligani, age 72, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born in Oak Lawn, IL on January 26, 1948 daughter of the late Alfred and Gladys (Novak) Grveles.

On December 23, 1967 she married her husband of 52 years, Wayne Galligani, in Oak Lawn, IL. She was known to love being with her family. She also crocheted and enjoyed a good Western.

Paulette is survived by her husband Wayne; daughters: Michelle (Eric) Vosburgh, Brenda (Brian) Kidd and Karen (James) Bond; grandchildren: Hailey and Reid Vosburgh, Connor and Keragen Kidd, and Alexis Bond; and brothers: Bruce Grveles, Dennis Grveles and David (Holly) Grveles.

A public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. followed by a private family service on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation Services. CDC guidelines will be observed and masks are encouraged.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Duwell, Dr. Dar and staff, the nurses and staff at Aurora at Home Hospice, family, friends and neighbors for their wonderful care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved