Pauline Giese
Oshkosh - Pauline Mary Giese of Oshkosh, WI, passed away on February 15, 2019 at the age of 99 years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Gregg and Mary Giese, nieces and nephews, and all who visited and took care of her over the past nine years while she resided at Eastbrooke Manor in Oshkosh.
Pauline was born on August 6, 1919, in Milwaukee, to parents Joseph and Louise Oswald. She graduated from Bayview High School and is preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and six sisters, and husband Evan.
Pauline married Evan Giese on November 6, 1954, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milwaukee. She met her husband while working for the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company as a head cashier and bookkeeper. Pauline and Evan took up residence in Waupaca soon after marriage, with Evan continuing to work for the A&P while Pauline took on the roles of homemaker and mom to two children for the majority of her life. Pauline and her husband eventually retired to the Oshkosh area, where they made new friends and became involved in the community.
Pauline liked to travel, entertain family and friends, and play cards. She also liked to ride her bicycle in the summer, take frequent walks and enjoy snapdragons and raspberries from the garden. Pauline has been a long-time member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church and had volunteered at the church and Franciscan Courts for many years.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive., Oshkosh, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 am. Father Tom Long will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 am until the time of Mass.
Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Oshkosh, where Pauline will be laid to rest next to her husband.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to the support received from family, friends, and the staff of Eastbrooke Manor, and Generations Hospice during mom's journey home.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Pauline's name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 20, 2019