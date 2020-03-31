Services
Pearl Dawson


1929 - 2020
Pearl Dawson Obituary
Pearl Bahr Dawson, age 90 died March 30, 2020.

She was born in 1929, daughter of William and Margaret Bahr.

Pearl is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert Dawson; five sons, Jeffrey (Laura) Dawson of Milwaukee, William Dawson of Oshkosh, James (Donald Fenlon) of Green Bay, Daniel (Amy) Dawson of Oshkosh, and John Dawson of Plover; five grandchildren, Joshua (Heather) Dawson, Kimberly Dawson, Melissa Dawson, Miranda Dawson, and Hannah Dawson; great grandson, Jeremiah; sister, JoAnn Guetzkow of Oshkosh; brother-in-law, Roger Dawson of Sarasota, Florida; and nieces and nephews.

She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1947 and then worked at Wisconsin National Life Insurance Company. After marriage in 1952 she pursued her secretarial career in Madison, WI and then concentrated on being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker.

Pearl was a member of St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Burial at Peace Lutheran Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
