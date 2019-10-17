|
|
Peggy "Jinx" Carpenter
Oshkosh - Peggy "Jinx" Carpenter, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2019. She was born to Daniel and Mary-Ann (Beohning) Carpenter in Oshkosh. She married Robert Sharpless on January 14, 1991. Peggy worked at the front desk and housekeeping for the Cobblestone Hotel and Suites. She enjoyed fishing, sewing, DJing, and making new friends. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and her pets.
Peggy is survived by ex-husband, Robert Sharpless; daughters, Samantha (Curt) Sharpless-Miller, Elizabeth Sharpless; step-daughter, Tamara Sharpless; Zachary Garza and Dale Wright, who was like a sons to Peggy; father, Daniel (Marvel) Carpenter; mother, Mary-Ann Cook; stepfather, Victor Cook; 5 grandchildren, Damian Sharpless, Bryson Miller, Keyshawn, Ciara, and Adonica Bell; godchild, Danielle Monroe; sister, Penny (Robert) Monroe; brothers, Robert Beohning, James Carpenter, Daniel Carpenter, and Don Monroe. She is further survived by her friends, Peggy Kanneman; Best friend, Lisa Pollom Cutter, and Allan (Big Guy), Gordy, and Jenny Wilcox-Young.
Peggy was preceded in death by her son Jonathan Sharpless.
A memorial service for Peggy will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes Eastside (402 Waugoo Ave) on (DATE) at 4PM. A visitation will take place from 2PM until the time of services.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019