|
|
Berlin - Peggy Irene Krenz, died peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at home in the Township of Berlin.
She was born November 24, 1929, in Moon, WI, the daughter of James and Gladys Bauer Bundy. Peggy lived in Mosinee until the age of 10 when she, her mother and siblings, all moved to Milwaukee.
Norman Krenz drove into her life in 1947. In '48, they were united in marriage and in '49, they welcomed a daughter, Bonnie. In 1952, the small family moved to Princeton where they opened N.H. Krenz Distributing, providing beer and soda to Green Lake and surrounding counties. 1956 saw the birth of another daughter, Nita. In 1966, the family made their final move to Berlin. Peggy always worked full-time while maintaining the home fires and keeping involved in the community. Early in her married life Peggy worked as a waitress at a number of establishments in the local area before finding her niche in advertising. First, she worked in the ad layout department at the Berlin Journal, and then sold advertising for the Oshkosh Northwestern from 1976 until her retirement in 1992.
She was active in getting Princeton's first kindergarten established and participated in American Legion Auxiliary, Girl Scouts, Junior Women's Club, Masonic Ladies, and family of Rotary. After enjoying retirement for a short time, in 1993, Peggy, along with her daughter, Nita, opened P.E.N.N. Travel Services in downtown Ripon. Although the office was closed the end of 2013 due to smoke damage, Peggy didn't get a chance to fully retire until the business was discontinued and the building sold in 2017. Peggy enjoyed her active life and being able to help others with either promoting their businesses or seeing the world.
She goes now to join her parents; older sister, June Stroik; husband, Norman; daughter, Bonnie Krenz; and many other friends and relatives. Staying behind to honor her memory are her younger siblings, Beulah (Edward) Mihm; James (Katrina) Bundy; Yvonne (William) Teiser; daughter, Nita Krenz; grandson, Stacey Krenz; granddaughter, Amber Rudolph; cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends. We will miss you so much. A special note to daughters at heart, Kim and Nikki, and all at Hospice Hope in Green Lake, thanks so very much for being here.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Interment will be in Mound Cemetery in Pittsville on Friday, May 31. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 29, 2019