Penny LeonardOshkosh - Penny Leonard passed away unexpectedly November 10, 2020. She was born May 6, 1965 to Gary and Janice Leonard in Oshkosh, WI.She loved to play BINGO and watch her favorite band, Spin. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends. Penny will be remembered for her kind heart and the way she always helped people when she could.Penny is survived by her brother, Scott Leonard; and her friends, Joe Schreiber, Randy Carpenter, Betty Carpenter, and Patty Trost.Preceding her in death are her parents, Gary and Janice Leonard.No services will be held at this time.